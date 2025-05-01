Damages awarded for losses that can be determined or measured are classified as:
A
Nominal damages
B
Liquidated damages
C
Punitive damages
D
Unliquidated damages
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of damages in financial accounting and legal contexts. Damages refer to monetary compensation awarded to a party for losses or injuries caused by another party.
Learn the classification of damages: Nominal damages are symbolic and awarded when a legal wrong has occurred but no substantial loss is proven. Punitive damages are intended to punish the wrongdoer and deter similar actions. Liquidated damages are pre-determined amounts agreed upon in a contract to compensate for specific losses. Unliquidated damages are not pre-determined and require assessment to quantify the loss.
Focus on the term 'Liquidated damages.' These are damages specified in a contract, agreed upon by both parties, and are measurable or determinable. They are awarded when the loss can be calculated based on the terms of the agreement.
Compare 'Liquidated damages' with 'Unliquidated damages.' Unliquidated damages require a court or other authority to assess and determine the amount based on evidence, as they are not pre-specified in a contract.
Conclude that damages awarded for losses that can be determined or measured are classified as 'Liquidated damages,' as they are pre-determined and quantifiable based on the contract terms.
