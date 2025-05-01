In preparing a bank reconciliation, which of the following items should be added to the balance per books?
A
Deposits in transit
B
Outstanding checks
C
Interest earned on the bank account
D
Bank service charges
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation: It is a process to reconcile the balance per books (company's cash account) with the balance per bank statement, identifying any discrepancies and ensuring accuracy.
Identify the items listed in the problem: Deposits in transit, outstanding checks, interest earned on the bank account, and bank service charges. Determine how each affects the balance per books or the balance per bank statement.
Focus on the balance per books: The balance per books represents the company's cash account. Adjustments to this balance are made for items that the company has not yet recorded but are reflected in the bank statement.
Determine which items affect the balance per books: Deposits in transit and outstanding checks do not affect the balance per books because they are timing differences between the company and the bank. Interest earned on the bank account and bank service charges, however, are items that the company needs to record in its books.
Add interest earned to the balance per books: Since interest earned increases the cash balance, it should be added to the balance per books during the reconciliation process. Bank service charges, on the other hand, would be subtracted from the balance per books.
Watch next
Master Bank Reconciliation:Bank Column with a bite sized video explanation from Brian