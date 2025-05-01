Which of the following items will require a journal entry in the company's books following a bank reconciliation?
A
Bank service charges
B
Outstanding checks
C
Deposits in transit
D
Bank errors
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation: It is a process to compare the company's cash records with the bank statement to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Identify the items listed in the problem: Bank service charges, outstanding checks, deposits in transit, and bank errors.
Determine which items require a journal entry: Bank service charges and bank errors directly affect the company's books and require adjustments through journal entries. Outstanding checks and deposits in transit are timing differences and do not require journal entries.
Explain why bank service charges require a journal entry: These are fees charged by the bank that reduce the company's cash balance, and the company must record them to reflect the correct cash balance in its books.
Explain why bank errors require a journal entry: If the bank makes an error that affects the company's cash balance, the company must adjust its records to correct the discrepancy.
