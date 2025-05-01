Which of the following is added to the bank balance in a bank reconciliation?
A
Outstanding checks
B
NSF (non-sufficient funds) checks
C
Bank service charges
D
Deposits in transit
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation: It is a process used to match the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance, identifying any discrepancies.
Identify the items that affect the bank balance: Items such as deposits in transit and outstanding checks are adjustments made to the bank balance because they are not yet reflected in the bank statement.
Define deposits in transit: These are deposits made by the company that have not yet been processed or recorded by the bank. Since they are not included in the bank's balance, they need to be added to the bank balance during reconciliation.
Analyze the other options: Outstanding checks are subtracted from the bank balance because they represent payments issued by the company but not yet cleared by the bank. NSF checks and bank service charges are adjustments to the company's books, not the bank balance.
Conclude that deposits in transit are added to the bank balance during reconciliation because they represent funds that the company has deposited but the bank has not yet recorded.
