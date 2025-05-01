Which of the following would be subtracted from the balance per bank on a bank reconciliation?
A
Interest earned
B
Outstanding checks
C
Deposits in transit
D
Bank service charges
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a bank reconciliation. It is a process used to compare the bank statement balance with the company's cash account balance to identify discrepancies and ensure accuracy.
Step 2: Identify the items that affect the balance per bank. These include outstanding checks, deposits in transit, and any errors made by the bank.
Step 3: Recognize that outstanding checks are payments issued by the company but not yet cleared by the bank. These reduce the bank's balance because the funds have been committed but not yet deducted.
Step 4: Note that deposits in transit are amounts deposited by the company but not yet recorded by the bank. These increase the bank's balance and are not subtracted.
Step 5: Understand that interest earned and bank service charges are adjustments to the company's books, not the balance per bank. Therefore, outstanding checks are the correct item to subtract from the balance per bank during reconciliation.
