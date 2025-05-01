You are required to file a tax return in all of the following scenarios except:
A
You earned less than the standard deduction and had no other filing requirements.
B
You had self-employment income of $500 or more.
C
You are claimed as a dependent but earned more than the filing threshold.
D
You received wages from an employer and had taxes withheld.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of filing requirements. Filing a tax return is mandatory in certain scenarios, such as earning income above the standard deduction, having self-employment income, or being claimed as a dependent with income above the threshold.
Step 2: Review the standard deduction amount for the tax year in question. The standard deduction is a fixed dollar amount that reduces taxable income, and individuals earning less than this amount generally do not need to file unless other conditions apply.
Step 3: Analyze the self-employment income rule. If you have self-employment income of $500 or more, you are required to file a tax return regardless of whether your total income is below the standard deduction.
Step 4: Examine the dependent filing threshold. If you are claimed as a dependent and your earned income exceeds the filing threshold, you are required to file a tax return.
Step 5: Consider the scenario of taxes withheld. If you received wages from an employer and had taxes withheld, filing a tax return may be necessary to claim a refund of the withheld taxes, even if your income is below the standard deduction.
Watch next
Master Fundamental Qualitative Characteristics with a bite sized video explanation from Brian