Why might managers intentionally build slack into the budget?
A
To comply with external financial reporting standards
B
To make it easier to achieve budget targets and appear to perform better
C
To increase the accuracy of financial forecasts
D
To reduce the amount of required working capital
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of budget slack: Budget slack occurs when managers intentionally overestimate expenses or underestimate revenues in a budget to make it easier to achieve targets.
Analyze the motivations behind building slack into the budget: Managers may do this to ensure they meet performance goals, which can make them appear more successful in their roles.
Evaluate the options provided in the problem: Consider each option and determine whether it aligns with the concept of budget slack. For example, 'To comply with external financial reporting standards' does not align with the purpose of budget slack, as it is unrelated to performance targets.
Focus on the correct reasoning: The correct answer is 'To make it easier to achieve budget targets and appear to perform better,' as this directly ties to the purpose of budget slack.
Conclude by understanding the implications: Building slack into the budget can lead to inefficiencies and reduced accuracy in financial forecasts, but it may also provide a cushion for unexpected expenses or challenges.
