A credit score between 500 and 600 means a consumer would most likely:
A
Have difficulty obtaining loans or credit at favorable interest rates
B
Be considered to have an excellent credit history
C
Qualify for the best available loan terms and lowest interest rates
D
Be automatically approved for most types of credit without additional requirements
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a credit score: A credit score is a numerical representation of a consumer's creditworthiness, typically ranging from 300 to 850. Higher scores indicate better creditworthiness, while lower scores suggest higher risk to lenders.
Analyze the range provided in the problem: A credit score between 500 and 600 is considered below average. This range typically indicates a consumer has had some financial difficulties or a limited credit history.
Evaluate the implications of a credit score in this range: Consumers with credit scores in this range are often viewed as higher-risk borrowers by lenders. As a result, they may face challenges obtaining loans or credit at favorable terms.
Compare the options provided: Review each option and determine which aligns with the characteristics of a credit score between 500 and 600. For example, 'Have difficulty obtaining loans or credit at favorable interest rates' is consistent with the implications of this credit score range.
Select the most accurate answer: Based on the analysis, choose the option that best reflects the reality of a credit score between 500 and 600. This ensures the answer aligns with financial accounting principles and credit risk assessment.
