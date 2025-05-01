A 60-day note is signed on February 15 (and it's not a leap year). What is the due date of the note?
A
May 16
B
April 15
C
April 17
D
April 16
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A 60-day note is signed on February 15, and you need to calculate the due date by adding 60 days to February 15. Remember, this is not a leap year, so February has 28 days.
Step 2: Calculate the remaining days in February after February 15. Since February has 28 days, subtract 15 from 28 to find the remaining days in February: 28 - 15 = 13 days.
Step 3: Subtract the remaining days in February (13 days) from the total 60 days of the note. This leaves 47 days to be accounted for in the following months: 60 - 13 = 47 days.
Step 4: Move to March. March has 31 days, so subtract 31 days from the remaining 47 days: 47 - 31 = 16 days. This means the note will extend 16 days into April.
Step 5: Count 16 days into April starting from April 1. The due date will be April 16.
