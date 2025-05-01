When all of a company's job cost sheets are viewed collectively, they form what is known as a(n):
A
trial balance
B
subsidiary ledger
C
job cost ledger
D
general journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: The question is asking about the collective view of all job cost sheets in a company. This relates to how job costing information is organized and recorded in accounting systems.
Recall the definition of a job cost sheet: A job cost sheet is a document that records the direct materials, direct labor, and manufacturing overhead costs assigned to a specific job in a job-order costing system.
Recognize the purpose of a subsidiary ledger: A subsidiary ledger is a detailed ledger that supports a general ledger account. In this case, the job cost sheets collectively act as a subsidiary ledger for the Work in Process (WIP) account in the general ledger.
Understand the term 'job cost ledger': When all job cost sheets are viewed collectively, they form a job cost ledger, which is essentially a subsidiary ledger that provides detailed information about the costs of individual jobs.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'job cost ledger' because it accurately describes the collective view of all job cost sheets, which serve as a detailed record supporting the general ledger.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian