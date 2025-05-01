Which of the following best describes the purpose of a journal entry worksheet in the accounting process?
A
To summarize all account balances at the end of an accounting period.
B
To calculate the company's net income for the period.
C
To record and organize the effects of business transactions by listing debits and credits before posting to the general ledger.
D
To prepare financial statements for external users.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the role of a journal entry worksheet in the accounting process. A journal entry worksheet is used to record and organize the effects of business transactions systematically.
Step 2: Recognize that the worksheet lists debits and credits for each transaction. This ensures that the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity) remains balanced.
Step 3: Note that the journal entry worksheet serves as a preliminary step before posting transactions to the general ledger, which is the main record of all accounts.
Step 4: Differentiate the purpose of the journal entry worksheet from other accounting tools, such as trial balances (used to summarize account balances) or income statements (used to calculate net income).
Step 5: Conclude that the primary purpose of the journal entry worksheet is to organize and record transactions, ensuring accuracy and completeness before they are posted to the general ledger.
