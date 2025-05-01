Which of the following is considered a type of receivable in financial accounting?
A
Unearned Revenue
B
Accounts Receivable
C
Accounts Payable
D
Prepaid Expenses
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: In financial accounting, receivables represent amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties, typically arising from sales or services provided on credit.
Analyze each option: Unearned Revenue refers to money received before goods or services are delivered, which is a liability, not a receivable. Accounts Payable represents amounts a company owes to suppliers, which is a liability. Prepaid Expenses are payments made in advance for goods or services, which are considered assets but not receivables.
Focus on Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable is the correct type of receivable. It represents money owed to the company by customers for credit sales or services provided.
Confirm the classification: Accounts Receivable is classified as a current asset on the balance sheet because it is expected to be converted into cash within a year.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the definitions and classifications, Accounts Receivable is the correct answer as it fits the definition of a receivable in financial accounting.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian