If you borrow \$40 from a friend and promise to pay it back in one month, what type of receivable does your friend have?
A
Interest receivable
B
Notes receivable
C
Other receivable
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of receivables: Receivables are amounts owed to a business or individual by others. They are classified based on the nature of the transaction and the agreement between the parties.
Analyze the scenario: Your friend lent you $40 with the promise that you will repay it in one month. This transaction does not involve a formal written agreement like a promissory note, nor does it involve interest accrual.
Differentiate between types of receivables: Interest receivable refers to interest earned but not yet received. Notes receivable involves a formal written promise to pay. Accounts receivable typically arises from sales transactions. Other receivable is a broader category for amounts owed that do not fit into the above classifications.
Classify the receivable: Since the loan does not involve a formal note, interest, or sales transaction, it falls under the category of 'Other receivable.' This classification is used for miscellaneous amounts owed.
Conclude the classification: Your friend's receivable is categorized as 'Other receivable' because it represents a personal loan without formal documentation or interest.
