Which of the following is typically used by borrowers to secure a mortgage loan?
A
Inventory
B
Real estate property
C
Equipment
D
Accounts receivable
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of a mortgage loan: A mortgage loan is a type of loan where the borrower pledges real estate property as collateral to secure the loan.
Review the options provided: Inventory, Real estate property, Equipment, and Accounts receivable.
Analyze each option: Inventory, equipment, and accounts receivable are typically not used as collateral for mortgage loans because they are not fixed assets and may not provide long-term security to the lender.
Focus on real estate property: Real estate property is a fixed asset and is commonly used as collateral for mortgage loans because it provides stability and long-term value to the lender.
Conclude that the correct answer is real estate property, as it aligns with the definition and purpose of a mortgage loan.
