Which of the following types of receivables, if reported as uncollectible or written off, is most likely to negatively impact a company's credit score?
A
Interest receivable that is accrued but not yet due
B
Advances to employees that are repaid on time
C
Accounts receivable that are written off as bad debts
D
Notes receivable that are collected in full
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of receivables. Receivables are amounts owed to a company by customers or other parties. Common types include accounts receivable, notes receivable, interest receivable, and advances to employees.
Step 2: Analyze the impact of uncollectible receivables. When receivables are written off as bad debts, it indicates that the company was unable to collect the owed amount, which can signal financial instability or poor credit management.
Step 3: Evaluate the specific types of receivables mentioned in the problem. Accounts receivable represent amounts owed by customers for goods or services provided on credit. Writing off accounts receivable as bad debts directly reflects the company's inability to collect payments from customers, which can negatively impact its credit score.
Step 4: Compare accounts receivable to other types of receivables. Interest receivable is accrued but not yet due, meaning it is not yet expected to be collected. Advances to employees are typically repaid on time and do not affect the company's credit score. Notes receivable are formal agreements and, if collected in full, do not indicate financial instability.
Step 5: Conclude that accounts receivable written off as bad debts are most likely to negatively impact a company's credit score because they directly reflect the company's inability to collect payments from customers, which can be perceived as a risk by creditors and lenders.
Watch next
Master Types of Receivables with a bite sized video explanation from Brian