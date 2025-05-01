Which of the following statements is correct regarding correcting accounting errors related to accrued revenues?
A
If accrued revenues are not recorded, equity will be overstated.
B
If accrued revenues are not recorded, liabilities will be overstated.
C
If accrued revenues are not recorded, both assets and revenues will be understated.
D
If accrued revenues are not recorded, expenses will be understated.
Understand the concept of accrued revenues: Accrued revenues are revenues that have been earned but not yet recorded in the accounting books because the cash has not been received. These are typically recorded as assets (accounts receivable) and revenues in the financial statements.
Analyze the impact of not recording accrued revenues: If accrued revenues are not recorded, the earned revenue will not appear in the income statement, leading to an understatement of total revenues. Additionally, the related asset (accounts receivable) will not be recorded in the balance sheet, causing an understatement of total assets.
Evaluate the effect on equity: Since revenues contribute to net income, which is a component of equity, an understatement of revenues will also result in an understatement of equity. However, equity will not be overstated in this scenario.
Assess the impact on liabilities and expenses: Accrued revenues are unrelated to liabilities or expenses. Therefore, not recording accrued revenues does not affect liabilities or expenses, and they will not be overstated or understated.
Conclude the correct statement: Based on the analysis, the correct statement is: 'If accrued revenues are not recorded, both assets and revenues will be understated.' This aligns with the fundamental accounting principles.
