Which of the following is NOT usually accounted for retrospectively as an accrued revenue adjusting entry?
A
Interest earned but not yet received
B
Sales made and cash received on the same day
C
Services performed but not yet billed
D
Rent earned but not yet collected
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued revenue: Accrued revenue refers to income that has been earned but not yet received in cash or recorded in the books. Adjusting entries for accrued revenue are made to recognize this income in the correct accounting period.
Analyze each option provided in the question to determine whether it fits the definition of accrued revenue. For example, 'Interest earned but not yet received' is accrued revenue because the interest has been earned but not yet collected.
Evaluate the option 'Services performed but not yet billed.' This is also accrued revenue because the service has been provided, but the billing and collection have not yet occurred.
Consider the option 'Rent earned but not yet collected.' This is accrued revenue as well, since the rent has been earned but not yet received in cash.
Finally, examine the option 'Sales made and cash received on the same day.' This does NOT fit the definition of accrued revenue because the revenue and cash collection occur simultaneously, meaning no adjustment is needed to account for it retrospectively.
Watch next
Master Adjusting Journal Entries: Accrued Revenues with a bite sized video explanation from Brian