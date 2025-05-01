Which of the following is NOT an example of an adjusting entry for accrued revenues?
A
Recording cash received in advance for future services
B
Recording interest earned but not yet received at year-end
C
Accruing rent revenue earned but not yet collected
D
Recognizing service revenue for work performed but not yet billed
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued revenues: Accrued revenues are revenues earned but not yet received in cash or recorded in the accounts. Adjusting entries for accrued revenues ensure that revenue is recognized in the correct accounting period, even if cash has not yet been received.
Review the examples provided in the question: Each option represents a scenario related to revenue recognition. Determine whether each example aligns with the definition of accrued revenues.
Analyze the first option: 'Recording cash received in advance for future services.' This represents unearned revenue, not accrued revenue, because cash is received before the service is performed. Unearned revenue is a liability until the service is completed.
Analyze the other options: 'Recording interest earned but not yet received at year-end,' 'Accruing rent revenue earned but not yet collected,' and 'Recognizing service revenue for work performed but not yet billed' all involve recognizing revenue that has been earned but not yet received or recorded, which fits the definition of accrued revenues.
Conclude that the correct answer is the first option: 'Recording cash received in advance for future services,' as it does not represent an adjusting entry for accrued revenues but rather for unearned revenue.
