Which of the following is an example of accrued revenue?
A
Rent collected in advance from tenants
B
Wages owed to employees but not yet paid
C
Supplies purchased on account
D
Interest earned but not yet received at the end of the period
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of accrued revenue: Accrued revenue refers to income that has been earned but not yet received in cash or recorded in the accounts by the end of the accounting period. It is recognized as revenue in the financial statements even though the cash has not been collected.
Analyze the options provided: Each option represents a different type of transaction. Determine whether the transaction involves revenue that has been earned but not yet received.
Option 1: 'Rent collected in advance from tenants' represents unearned revenue, not accrued revenue. This is because the cash has been received, but the revenue has not yet been earned.
Option 2: 'Wages owed to employees but not yet paid' represents accrued expenses, not accrued revenue. This is a liability for the company, as it owes money to employees.
Option 3: 'Supplies purchased on account' represents accounts payable, not accrued revenue. This is a liability for the company, as it owes money for supplies purchased. The correct example of accrued revenue is 'Interest earned but not yet received at the end of the period,' as the interest has been earned but the cash has not been received.
