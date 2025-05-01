Which of the following forms of business organization offers limited liability to all its owners and allows for easy transfer of ownership?
General Partnership
Corporation
Partnership
Sole Proprietorship
Understand the concept of limited liability: Limited liability means that the owners of the business are not personally responsible for the debts and liabilities of the business. Their financial risk is limited to the amount they have invested in the business.
Analyze the characteristics of each business organization: General Partnership, Partnership, Sole Proprietorship, and Corporation. Note that Sole Proprietorship and Partnerships generally do not offer limited liability to all owners.
Focus on the Corporation: Corporations are distinct legal entities separate from their owners (shareholders). This structure provides limited liability to all owners, meaning shareholders are not personally liable for the corporation's debts.
Consider the ease of ownership transfer: Corporations allow for easy transfer of ownership through the buying and selling of shares, which is not as straightforward in other forms of business organizations like Partnerships or Sole Proprietorships.
Conclude that the Corporation is the correct answer based on its ability to offer limited liability to all owners and facilitate easy transfer of ownership.
