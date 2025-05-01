Which of the following is an advantage of the corporate form of business ownership?
A
Profits are taxed only once at the individual level
B
Corporations have a limited life span
C
Ownership is difficult to transfer
D
Limited liability for shareholders
Understand the concept of 'corporate form of business ownership': Corporations are legal entities separate from their owners, providing certain advantages and disadvantages compared to other business structures like sole proprietorships or partnerships.
Clarify the term 'limited liability for shareholders': In a corporation, shareholders are only liable for the amount they have invested in the company. Their personal assets are protected from the corporation's debts and legal obligations.
Compare the given options: Evaluate each option to determine which aligns with the advantages of corporate ownership. For example, 'Profits are taxed only once at the individual level' applies to partnerships or sole proprietorships, not corporations. 'Corporations have a limited life span' is incorrect because corporations can exist perpetually. 'Ownership is difficult to transfer' is also incorrect as corporate shares are generally easy to transfer.
Identify the correct answer: The advantage of 'limited liability for shareholders' is unique to corporations and is a key reason why many businesses choose this structure.
Conclude the reasoning: Limited liability protects shareholders from losing more than their investment, making the corporate form of business ownership attractive for investors seeking reduced risk.
