Which of the following is a requirement for the initial formation of a corporation?
A
Registering with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)
B
Obtaining approval from all existing shareholders
C
Publishing annual financial statements before incorporation
D
Filing articles of incorporation with the appropriate state authority
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of forming a corporation: A corporation is a legal entity that is separate from its owners. To establish a corporation, certain legal steps must be followed to ensure compliance with state laws.
Identify the key requirement for incorporation: The primary legal document required to form a corporation is the 'articles of incorporation.' This document outlines essential details about the corporation, such as its name, purpose, registered agent, and initial directors.
Determine the filing authority: The articles of incorporation must be filed with the appropriate state authority, typically the Secretary of State or a similar government office, depending on the jurisdiction.
Clarify why the other options are incorrect: Registering with the SEC is not required for initial formation; it is relevant for publicly traded companies. Approval from existing shareholders is irrelevant for a new corporation, as there are no shareholders yet. Publishing annual financial statements is a post-incorporation requirement for some corporations, not a prerequisite for formation.
Conclude that the correct answer is 'Filing articles of incorporation with the appropriate state authority,' as this is the fundamental legal step to establish a corporation.
