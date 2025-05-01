In the context of financial accounting, who assumes the investment risk with a fixed annuity contract?
A
The annuity contract holder
B
The federal government
C
The investment advisor
D
The insurance company
1
Understand the concept of a fixed annuity contract: A fixed annuity is a financial product offered by insurance companies that provides guaranteed payments to the annuity holder, typically during retirement.
Identify the key feature of a fixed annuity: The insurance company guarantees a fixed rate of return and assumes the investment risk, regardless of market fluctuations.
Clarify the role of the annuity contract holder: The holder receives the guaranteed payments but does not bear the investment risk, as the insurance company manages the underlying investments.
Explain why the federal government and investment advisor are not involved: The federal government does not assume investment risk in private contracts, and the investment advisor may provide guidance but does not bear the risk.
Conclude that the insurance company assumes the investment risk: This is because they guarantee the fixed payments and are responsible for managing the investments to meet those obligations.
