The financial responsibility law requires you to carry extra insurance coverage if you _____.
A
file your taxes late
B
work as an accountant
C
have been convicted of driving under the influence (DUI)
D
own a business
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the financial responsibility law. This law is designed to ensure that individuals who pose a higher risk on the road, such as those convicted of driving under the influence (DUI), have adequate insurance coverage to cover potential damages.
Step 2: Identify the key requirement of the financial responsibility law. It mandates extra insurance coverage for individuals who have been convicted of driving under the influence (DUI). This is because such individuals are considered high-risk drivers.
Step 3: Eliminate irrelevant options. Filing taxes late, working as an accountant, or owning a business are not related to the financial responsibility law's requirements for extra insurance coverage.
Step 4: Focus on the correct scenario. The law specifically applies to individuals who have been convicted of DUI, as this increases the likelihood of accidents and financial liability.
Step 5: Conclude that the financial responsibility law requires extra insurance coverage for individuals convicted of DUI to protect other parties from potential financial losses caused by high-risk drivers.
