How does a corporation differ from a sole proprietorship?
A
A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, while a sole proprietorship is not.
B
A corporation is always managed by a single individual, while a sole proprietorship is managed by a board of directors.
C
Corporations have unlimited liability, whereas sole proprietors have limited liability.
D
A sole proprietorship can issue shares of stock, but a corporation cannot.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key differences between a corporation and a sole proprietorship. A corporation is a separate legal entity from its owners, meaning it has its own legal rights and obligations, whereas a sole proprietorship is not legally distinct from its owner.
Recognize the management structure differences. A corporation is typically managed by a board of directors and may have multiple individuals involved in decision-making, while a sole proprietorship is managed by a single individual who owns the business.
Clarify the liability aspect. Corporations generally offer limited liability to their owners, meaning the owners' personal assets are protected from business debts. In contrast, sole proprietors have unlimited liability, meaning their personal assets can be used to cover business debts.
Understand the ability to issue shares of stock. Corporations can issue shares of stock to raise capital, which allows them to bring in investors. Sole proprietorships, on the other hand, cannot issue shares of stock as they are owned and operated by a single individual.
Review the incorrect statements in the problem. For example, the claim that a corporation is always managed by a single individual or that sole proprietorships can issue shares of stock is incorrect. Use this understanding to identify the correct answer.
