Wendy owns a small diner in her hometown. What type of business organization does Wendy most likely own?
A
Partnership
B
Corporation
C
Limited liability company (LLC)
D
Sole proprietorship
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of business organizations: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest form of business organization and does not require formal registration beyond local permits and licenses.
Analyze the characteristics of a sole proprietorship: Wendy owns a small diner, which suggests she is likely the sole owner and operator of the business. Sole proprietorships are common for small businesses due to their simplicity and ease of setup.
Compare the other options: Partnerships involve two or more owners sharing profits and responsibilities. Corporations are separate legal entities owned by shareholders. Limited liability companies (LLCs) combine features of partnerships and corporations, offering limited liability protection.
Determine why sole proprietorship is the most likely answer: Since Wendy is described as owning a small diner in her hometown, it is reasonable to assume she operates it independently without partners or shareholders, which aligns with the characteristics of a sole proprietorship.
Conclude the reasoning: Based on the information provided and the nature of small businesses, Wendy most likely owns a sole proprietorship, as it is the most straightforward and common structure for individual business owners.
