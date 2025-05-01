Which of the following is typically a step that new sole proprietorships must take before beginning operations?
A
Issue shares of stock to investors
B
File articles of incorporation with the state
C
Appoint a board of directors
D
Register the business name with local authorities
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of a sole proprietorship: A sole proprietorship is a business owned and operated by one individual. It is the simplest form of business structure and does not require complex formalities like issuing shares or appointing a board of directors.
Recognize the legal requirements for starting a sole proprietorship: Unlike corporations, sole proprietorships do not need to file articles of incorporation or issue stock. However, they may need to comply with local regulations to operate legally.
Identify the importance of registering the business name: If the sole proprietorship operates under a name other than the owner's legal name, it is typically required to register the business name (often referred to as a 'Doing Business As' or DBA name) with local authorities.
Research local regulations: The specific requirements for registering a business name vary by jurisdiction. It is important to check with local government offices or websites to understand the process and fees involved.
Complete the registration process: Once the business name is chosen, the owner must fill out the necessary forms, pay any applicable fees, and ensure compliance with local laws to officially register the name and begin operations.
