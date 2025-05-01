Which of the following is a business management support function of the accounting/finance department?
A
Budgeting and forecasting
B
Sales promotion
C
Product manufacturing
D
Customer service
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the role of the accounting/finance department in a business. It primarily focuses on managing financial resources, ensuring compliance, and providing insights for decision-making.
Identify the key functions of the accounting/finance department, such as budgeting, forecasting, financial reporting, and cost management. These functions support business management by providing data-driven insights.
Analyze the options provided in the question. 'Budgeting and forecasting' is a financial planning activity that helps management allocate resources effectively and predict future financial performance.
Evaluate the other options: 'Sales promotion,' 'Product manufacturing,' and 'Customer service' are operational or marketing functions, not typically part of the accounting/finance department's responsibilities.
Conclude that 'Budgeting and forecasting' is the correct answer because it directly supports business management by providing financial guidance and planning tools.
Watch next
Master Business Organization with a bite sized video explanation from Brian