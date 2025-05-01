Which of the following is NOT an example of a business’s efforts to contribute to society?
A
Sponsoring community educational programs
B
Donating a portion of profits to local charities
C
Maximizing shareholder wealth without regard for social impact
D
Implementing environmentally friendly production processes
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of corporate social responsibility (CSR), which refers to a business's efforts to contribute positively to society beyond profit-making activities.
Review each option provided in the question to determine whether it aligns with CSR principles. For example, sponsoring community educational programs and donating to local charities are clear examples of CSR.
Analyze the option 'Implementing environmentally friendly production processes,' which also aligns with CSR as it demonstrates a commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.
Evaluate the option 'Maximizing shareholder wealth without regard for social impact.' This option does not align with CSR principles because it prioritizes financial gain over societal contributions or ethical considerations.
Conclude that the correct answer is the option that does not reflect CSR efforts, which is 'Maximizing shareholder wealth without regard for social impact.'
Watch next
Master Types of Accounting: Financial and Managerial with a bite sized video explanation from Brian