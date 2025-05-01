Which of the following best describes the primary difference between stocks and bonds?
A
Stocks guarantee fixed interest payments, while bonds provide dividends based on company profits.
B
Stocks are only issued by governments, while bonds are only issued by corporations.
C
Stocks must be repaid at maturity, while bonds do not have a maturity date.
D
Stocks represent ownership in a company, while bonds represent a loan made to a company or government.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of stocks: Stocks represent ownership in a company. When you purchase a stock, you are buying a share of the company, which entitles you to a portion of its profits (if dividends are paid) and voting rights in certain cases.
Understand the nature of bonds: Bonds represent a loan made to a company or government. When you purchase a bond, you are lending money to the issuer in exchange for periodic interest payments and the return of the principal amount at maturity.
Clarify the difference in payment structure: Stocks may provide dividends, which are not guaranteed and depend on the company's profitability and decision to distribute profits. Bonds, on the other hand, typically guarantee fixed interest payments over the life of the bond.
Clarify the difference in ownership and obligation: Stocks signify ownership in the company, meaning shareholders have a stake in the company's assets and earnings. Bonds do not confer ownership; instead, they are a debt instrument, meaning the issuer is obligated to repay the loan with interest.
Summarize the primary difference: Stocks represent equity (ownership), while bonds represent debt (a loan). This distinction is fundamental to understanding the roles these instruments play in financial markets.
