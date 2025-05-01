Which of the following best defines an asset in accounting?
A
A reduction in the value of a company's equity due to expenses.
B
A record of all transactions affecting a company's cash balance.
C
A resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.
D
An obligation arising from past events that will result in an outflow of resources.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of an asset in accounting. An asset is a resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.
Step 2: Analyze the options provided in the question. Each option represents a different accounting concept, and you need to identify which one aligns with the definition of an asset.
Step 3: Eliminate incorrect options. For example, 'A reduction in the value of a company's equity due to expenses' refers to expenses, not assets. Similarly, 'A record of all transactions affecting a company's cash balance' refers to cash flow or bookkeeping, not assets. Lastly, 'An obligation arising from past events that will result in an outflow of resources' refers to liabilities, not assets.
Step 4: Focus on the correct option: 'A resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.' This matches the definition of an asset in accounting.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is the option that defines an asset as a resource owned or controlled by a company that is expected to provide future economic benefits.
