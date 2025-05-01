In the context of accounting, what is the total tax a person or business is required to pay called?
A
Tax deduction
B
Tax liability
C
Tax credit
D
Tax asset
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key terms: 'Tax liability' refers to the total amount of tax a person or business is legally obligated to pay to the government. It is calculated based on taxable income and applicable tax rates.
Differentiate between the options: 'Tax deduction' reduces taxable income, 'Tax credit' directly reduces the tax liability, and 'Tax asset' refers to a deferred tax benefit.
Identify the correct term: The total tax a person or business is required to pay is specifically referred to as 'Tax liability'.
Relate the concept to practical scenarios: For example, if a business earns taxable income, the tax liability is the amount owed to the tax authorities after applying tax rates and any credits or deductions.
Conclude: The correct answer to the question is 'Tax liability', as it directly represents the total tax obligation.
