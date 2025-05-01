After recording the journal entries in requirement 2, what should the balance in the Cash account be?
A
$2,500 debit balance
B
$0 balance
C
$5,000 debit balance
D
$5,000 credit balance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Review the journal entries recorded in requirement 2 to identify all transactions affecting the Cash account. Look for both debit and credit entries related to Cash.
Step 2: Determine the opening balance of the Cash account, if provided. In this case, the problem mentions a $2,500 debit balance as the starting point.
Step 3: Add all debit entries to the opening balance of the Cash account. Debit entries represent increases in cash.
Step 4: Subtract all credit entries from the total obtained in Step 3. Credit entries represent decreases in cash.
Step 5: Calculate the final balance in the Cash account by combining the results from Steps 3 and 4. Ensure the balance is correctly classified as either a debit or credit balance based on the net result.
