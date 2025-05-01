Which of the following is a true statement about debits and credits?
A
Debits increase asset accounts and decrease liability accounts.
B
Credits increase asset accounts and decrease equity accounts.
C
Credits decrease liability accounts and increase expense accounts.
D
Debits always increase all types of accounts.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the basic definitions of debits and credits: In accounting, debits and credits are used to record transactions in the ledger. Debits are entries on the left side of an account, while credits are entries on the right side.
Learn the impact of debits and credits on different types of accounts: Debits increase asset and expense accounts, while they decrease liability, equity, and revenue accounts. Credits, on the other hand, increase liability, equity, and revenue accounts, while they decrease asset and expense accounts.
Analyze the first statement: 'Debits increase asset accounts and decrease liability accounts.' This is true because debits increase assets and decrease liabilities.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Credits increase asset accounts and decrease equity accounts.' This is false because credits decrease assets and increase equity accounts.
Review the third and fourth statements: 'Credits decrease liability accounts and increase expense accounts' is false because credits increase liabilities and decrease expenses. 'Debits always increase all types of accounts' is also false because debits do not increase all types of accounts; they decrease liabilities, equity, and revenue accounts.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian