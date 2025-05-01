Which of the following journal entries results in a decrease in both total assets and stockholders' equity?
A
Issuing common stock for cash
B
Borrowing cash from a bank
C
Purchasing equipment with cash
D
Recording payment of cash dividends to shareholders
1
Step 1: Understand the impact of paying cash dividends to shareholders. When a company pays cash dividends, it reduces its cash balance, which is an asset, and simultaneously decreases retained earnings, which is a component of stockholders' equity.
Step 2: Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Stockholders' Equity. Any transaction that decreases assets without affecting liabilities will also decrease stockholders' equity to maintain the balance.
Step 3: Analyze the journal entry for paying cash dividends. The entry typically involves debiting 'Dividends' (or 'Retained Earnings') to reduce stockholders' equity and crediting 'Cash' to reduce total assets.
Step 4: Compare this transaction to the other options provided. Issuing common stock for cash increases both assets and stockholders' equity. Borrowing cash from a bank increases assets and liabilities. Purchasing equipment with cash decreases one asset (cash) but increases another asset (equipment), leaving total assets unchanged.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct journal entry resulting in a decrease in both total assets and stockholders' equity is the payment of cash dividends to shareholders.
