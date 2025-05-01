Which of the following transactions increases total assets?
A
Paying off a supplier for inventory previously purchased on credit
B
Recording depreciation expense for the period
C
Declaring and paying a cash dividend to shareholders
D
Receiving cash from a customer for services performed
Step 1: Understand the concept of total assets. Total assets represent the resources owned by a company that have economic value, such as cash, accounts receivable, inventory, and property, plant, and equipment.
Step 2: Analyze the first transaction: Paying off a supplier for inventory previously purchased on credit. This reduces liabilities (accounts payable) and cash (an asset), but does not increase total assets.
Step 3: Analyze the second transaction: Recording depreciation expense for the period. Depreciation reduces the value of fixed assets and increases expenses, which decreases net income and equity, but does not increase total assets.
Step 4: Analyze the third transaction: Declaring and paying a cash dividend to shareholders. This reduces cash (an asset) and retained earnings (equity), but does not increase total assets.
Step 5: Analyze the fourth transaction: Receiving cash from a customer for services performed. This increases cash (an asset) and decreases accounts receivable (another asset), but the net effect is an increase in total assets because cash is received without reducing other assets.
