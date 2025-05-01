Which of the following terms refers to the amount a company receives from customers after deducting sales returns, allowances, and discounts from total sales?
A
Net Income
B
Gross Profit
C
Operating Income
D
Net Sales
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Net Sales: Net Sales refers to the revenue a company earns from its customers after deducting sales returns, allowances, and discounts from the total sales.
Identify the components that affect Net Sales: These include Total Sales, Sales Returns, Sales Allowances, and Sales Discounts.
Calculate Net Sales using the formula: Net Sales = Total Sales - Sales Returns - Sales Allowances - Sales Discounts.
Differentiate Net Sales from other terms: Net Income refers to the company's profit after all expenses, Gross Profit is the profit after deducting the cost of goods sold, and Operating Income is the profit from core business operations.
Apply the concept to the question: The term that matches the definition provided in the question is Net Sales, as it specifically accounts for deductions like returns, allowances, and discounts from total sales.
