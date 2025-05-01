Managers use an internal control system primarily to:
A
Safeguard assets and ensure the reliability of financial reporting
B
Increase company profits through aggressive sales tactics
C
Eliminate the need for external audits
D
Reduce the number of employees required in the organization
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of internal control systems: Internal control systems are processes and procedures implemented by an organization to safeguard its assets, ensure the accuracy and reliability of financial reporting, and promote operational efficiency.
Analyze the purpose of internal control systems: The primary goal is to protect the organization's resources, prevent fraud, and ensure compliance with laws and regulations. It is not directly aimed at increasing profits or reducing the workforce.
Evaluate the options provided: Review each option to determine which aligns with the primary purpose of internal control systems. For example, aggressive sales tactics and reducing employees are not related to safeguarding assets or ensuring reliable financial reporting.
Focus on the correct purpose: Internal control systems are designed to safeguard assets and ensure the reliability of financial reporting, which is essential for accurate decision-making and maintaining stakeholder trust.
Conclude the correct answer: Based on the analysis, the correct answer is the option that aligns with the primary purpose of internal control systems, which is 'Safeguard assets and ensure the reliability of financial reporting.'
