Which of the following best describes a journal with two amount columns in which all kinds of entries can be recorded?
A
Cash receipts journal
B
General journal
C
Purchases journal
D
Sales journal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the purpose of each type of journal mentioned in the problem: Cash receipts journal, General journal, Purchases journal, and Sales journal.
Recognize that a Cash receipts journal is used specifically to record cash inflows, such as payments received from customers.
Identify that a Purchases journal is used to record credit purchases of goods or services, typically for inventory or supplies.
Note that a Sales journal is used to record credit sales transactions, focusing on revenue generated from selling goods or services.
Conclude that a General journal is the correct answer because it is a versatile journal with two amount columns where all types of entries, including adjustments, corrections, and transactions not fitting into specialized journals, can be recorded.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian