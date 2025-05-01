Which of the following is the correct sequence of steps for preparing a check stub in the accounting process?
A
Update the balance, enter the date, write the check number, record the payee, and enter the amount.
B
Record the payee, update the balance, write the check number, enter the date, and enter the amount.
C
Write the check number, enter the amount, record the payee, update the balance, and enter the date.
D
Enter the date, write the check number, record the payee, enter the amount, and update the balance.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the purpose of a check stub. A check stub is used to record details of a check transaction, including the date, check number, payee, amount, and updated balance. It serves as a record for both the payer and the accounting process.
Step 2: Begin by entering the date. The date is crucial as it indicates when the transaction occurred and helps maintain chronological order in the accounting records.
Step 3: Write the check number. The check number is a unique identifier for the check and is essential for tracking and reconciling transactions.
Step 4: Record the payee. The payee is the entity or individual receiving the payment. This information ensures clarity on who the payment was made to.
Step 5: Enter the amount and update the balance. The amount represents the payment made, and updating the balance reflects the new account balance after the transaction.
