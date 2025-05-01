Understand the nature of the transaction: The accident resulted in direct costs of $8,000, which were paid in cash. This means cash is decreasing, and an expense account (Accident Expense) is increasing.
Recall the accounting equation: Assets = Liabilities + Equity. Cash is an asset, and expenses reduce equity. Therefore, the transaction affects both the asset (Cash) and the equity (via the expense account).
Determine the journal entry format: In double-entry accounting, every transaction requires a debit and a credit. Expenses are debited because they increase, and cash is credited because it decreases.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: Debit Accident Expense $8,000 (to record the expense incurred) and Credit Cash $8,000 (to reflect the payment made in cash).
Verify the journal entry: Ensure the debit and credit amounts are equal ($8,000), maintaining the balance in the accounting equation. The correct journal entry is Debit Accident Expense $8,000; Credit Cash $8,000.
