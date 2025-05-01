Which of the following is a business form that provides written acknowledgement for cash received?
A
Invoice
B
Check
C
Voucher
D
Receipt
1
Understand the question: The problem is asking for the business form that serves as a written acknowledgment for cash received. This means we need to identify the document that confirms the receipt of cash in a business transaction.
Analyze the options: Review each option provided (Invoice, Check, Voucher, Receipt) and consider their definitions and purposes in financial accounting.
Define 'Invoice': An invoice is a document issued by a seller to a buyer, detailing the goods or services provided and the amount owed. It does not serve as proof of cash received.
Define 'Check' and 'Voucher': A check is a written order directing a bank to pay a specific amount of money from the account holder's account. A voucher is a document used to authorize a payment or confirm a transaction, but it is not specifically for acknowledging cash received.
Define 'Receipt': A receipt is a written acknowledgment that cash has been received. It is the correct answer because it directly serves the purpose described in the question.
