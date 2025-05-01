Which of the following pieces of information is essential to calculate the rate of return on an investment in securities?
A
The initial investment amount and the ending value of the investment
B
The number of shares outstanding and the company's net income
C
The company's dividend policy and its board of directors
D
The par value of the security and the market interest rate
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of 'rate of return': The rate of return measures the gain or loss on an investment over a specific period, expressed as a percentage of the initial investment amount.
Identify the essential components for calculating the rate of return: To compute the rate of return, you need the initial investment amount (the amount originally invested) and the ending value of the investment (the value at the end of the investment period).
Recognize why other options are not relevant: The number of shares outstanding and the company's net income, dividend policy, board of directors, par value, and market interest rate do not directly contribute to the calculation of the rate of return. These factors may influence other financial metrics but are not essential for this calculation.
Recall the formula for rate of return: The formula is \( \text{Rate of Return} = \frac{\text{Ending Value} - \text{Initial Investment}}{\text{Initial Investment}} \times 100 \). This formula highlights the need for the initial investment amount and the ending value.
Apply the formula conceptually: To calculate the rate of return, subtract the initial investment amount from the ending value to find the gain or loss, divide this by the initial investment amount, and multiply by 100 to express it as a percentage.
