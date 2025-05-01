When selling life annuities as an investment, which of the following is most relevant for financial accounting purposes?
A
Ignoring the present value of future payments
B
Expensing all proceeds immediately
C
Recognizing revenue over the expected life of the annuitant
D
Recording the entire premium as revenue at the time of sale
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of life annuities: Life annuities are financial products where an individual pays a premium upfront in exchange for periodic payments over their lifetime. For financial accounting purposes, the revenue recognition principle is key.
Review the revenue recognition principle: Revenue should be recognized when it is earned and realizable. In the case of life annuities, the premium paid upfront represents a liability because the company has an obligation to make future payments to the annuitant.
Analyze the options provided: Ignoring the present value of future payments would violate the matching principle, expensing all proceeds immediately would not align with the accrual basis of accounting, and recording the entire premium as revenue at the time of sale would overstate revenue and ignore the obligation to make future payments.
Focus on the correct approach: Recognizing revenue over the expected life of the annuitant aligns with the revenue recognition principle. The premium received is initially recorded as a liability (unearned revenue) and gradually recognized as revenue as the company fulfills its obligation by making payments.
Apply the concept: To implement this, the company would use actuarial estimates to determine the expected life of the annuitant and allocate the premium revenue proportionally over that period, ensuring compliance with financial accounting standards.
