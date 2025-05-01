Which of the following best describes the difference between a convertible bond and a warrant?
A
A convertible bond allows the holder to exchange the bond for a predetermined number of shares of the issuing company's stock, while a warrant gives the holder the right to purchase shares at a specified price.
B
A convertible bond is a type of equity security, whereas a warrant is a type of debt security.
C
A convertible bond can only be exercised at maturity, while a warrant can be exercised at any time.
D
A convertible bond gives the holder the right to purchase additional bonds at a discount, while a warrant allows conversion into preferred stock.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a convertible bond. A convertible bond is a type of debt security that allows the bondholder to exchange the bond for a predetermined number of shares of the issuing company's stock. This feature provides the bondholder with the potential to benefit from the company's equity growth.
Step 2: Understand the concept of a warrant. A warrant is a financial instrument that gives the holder the right to purchase shares of the issuing company's stock at a specified price (known as the exercise price) within a certain time frame. Warrants are typically issued alongside bonds or preferred stock as an incentive to investors.
Step 3: Compare the key differences between convertible bonds and warrants. Convertible bonds are primarily debt securities with an equity conversion feature, while warrants are equity-linked instruments that provide the right to purchase stock. Convertible bonds involve exchanging the bond for shares, whereas warrants involve purchasing shares at a specified price.
Step 4: Clarify the timing of exercise. Convertible bonds are typically exercised at maturity or under specific conditions outlined in the bond agreement, while warrants can often be exercised at any time within the specified time frame.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect statements. For example, the statement that a convertible bond gives the holder the right to purchase additional bonds at a discount is incorrect, as convertible bonds are exchanged for equity, not additional bonds. Similarly, the statement that a warrant allows conversion into preferred stock is incorrect, as warrants typically involve purchasing common stock.
