Understand the question: The problem is asking why historical rates of return are used to estimate expected returns for investments in securities. This involves understanding the relationship between past performance and future expectations.
Clarify the concept of historical rates of return: Historical rates of return represent the actual performance of an investment over a specific period in the past. They are used as a reference point to estimate future returns because they reflect real-world outcomes.
Eliminate incorrect options: Analyze the provided options. For example, historical rates are not required by law for financial reporting, they do not guarantee identical future returns, and they do not eliminate investment risk. These statements are incorrect.
Focus on the correct reasoning: Historical rates are used because they provide a basis for predicting future performance. While they do not guarantee future results, they offer valuable insights into how an investment has performed under various conditions.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is that historical rates provide a basis for predicting future performance by reflecting actual past outcomes. This is the most logical and accurate explanation for their use in estimating expected returns.
