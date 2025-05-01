Which of the following transactions is recorded with a credit to Accounts Receivable?
A
Issuance of an invoice to a customer
B
Sale of goods on credit to a customer
C
Collection of cash from a customer on account
D
Adjustment for bad debts expense
1
Understand the nature of Accounts Receivable: Accounts Receivable represents amounts owed to the company by customers for goods or services provided on credit. A credit to Accounts Receivable reduces the balance in this account.
Analyze the transaction 'Issuance of an invoice to a customer': When an invoice is issued, it increases Accounts Receivable (debit) and increases Revenue (credit). This does not involve a credit to Accounts Receivable.
Analyze the transaction 'Sale of goods on credit to a customer': A sale on credit increases Accounts Receivable (debit) and increases Revenue (credit). This also does not involve a credit to Accounts Receivable.
Analyze the transaction 'Collection of cash from a customer on account': When cash is collected from a customer, it decreases Accounts Receivable (credit) and increases Cash (debit). This transaction involves a credit to Accounts Receivable.
Analyze the transaction 'Adjustment for bad debts expense': Adjusting for bad debts involves recognizing an expense (debit to Bad Debts Expense) and reducing Accounts Receivable or increasing Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (credit). While this may involve a credit to Accounts Receivable, it is not related to cash collection.
