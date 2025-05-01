Li Company paid cash to purchase land. What is the correct effect of this transaction on Li Company's accounts?
A
Land is credited and Cash is debited.
B
Land is debited and Cash is credited.
C
Both Land and Cash are credited.
D
Both Land and Cash are debited.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the nature of the transaction: Li Company is purchasing land using cash. This is an exchange of one asset (cash) for another asset (land).
Recall the accounting principle of debits and credits: Debits increase asset accounts, while credits decrease asset accounts. Since land is being acquired, the Land account will increase, and since cash is being used, the Cash account will decrease.
Apply the rules of debits and credits: To increase the Land account, it must be debited. To decrease the Cash account, it must be credited.
Analyze the options provided: The correct effect of the transaction is 'Land is debited and Cash is credited,' as this reflects the increase in the Land account and the decrease in the Cash account.
Verify the logic: Ensure that the transaction aligns with the accounting equation (Assets = Liabilities + Equity). The exchange of one asset for another does not affect the overall balance of the equation.
