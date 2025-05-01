When recording the estimate of bad debt expense at the end of an accounting period, which of the following journal entries is correct?
A
Debit Bad Debt Expense; Credit Allowance for Doubtful Accounts
B
Debit Bad Debt Expense; Credit Accounts Receivable
C
Debit Allowance for Doubtful Accounts; Credit Bad Debt Expense
D
Debit Accounts Receivable; Credit Bad Debt Expense
1
Understand the concept of bad debt expense: Bad debt expense represents the estimated amount of accounts receivable that a company does not expect to collect. It is recorded to comply with the matching principle, ensuring expenses are recognized in the same period as the related revenues.
Learn about the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts: This is a contra-asset account used to reduce the accounts receivable balance to its net realizable value. It reflects the estimated uncollectible portion of receivables.
Determine the correct journal entry: To record bad debt expense, the company debits the Bad Debt Expense account (an expense account) and credits the Allowance for Doubtful Accounts (a contra-asset account). This entry does not directly affect Accounts Receivable at the time of estimation.
Analyze why other options are incorrect: For example, debiting Accounts Receivable and crediting Bad Debt Expense would directly reduce receivables, which is not appropriate during estimation. Similarly, debiting Allowance for Doubtful Accounts and crediting Bad Debt Expense reverses the intended entry.
Apply the correct journal entry: The correct journal entry is: Debit Bad Debt Expense; Credit Allowance for Doubtful Accounts. This reflects the estimated uncollectible amount without directly adjusting individual receivable accounts.
