In the context of journal entries, which of the following best explains why a parse error might occur when multiplying price by quantity in an accounting software?
A
The transaction date is missing from the journal entry.
B
The journal entry does not have enough debits to match the credits.
C
The account titles are not listed in alphabetical order.
D
The data types for price or quantity are not numeric, causing the software to be unable to perform the multiplication.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the context of the problem: A parse error occurs when the software encounters an issue interpreting or processing data. In this case, the error arises during the multiplication of price and quantity in accounting software.
Identify the key requirement for multiplication: For the software to perform a multiplication operation, both 'price' and 'quantity' must be numeric data types (e.g., integers or decimals). Non-numeric data types, such as text or strings, cannot be multiplied mathematically.
Analyze the incorrect options: The transaction date being missing, mismatched debits and credits, or account titles not being in alphabetical order are unrelated to the multiplication operation. These issues might cause other errors but not a parse error during multiplication.
Focus on the correct explanation: A parse error occurs because the software cannot interpret non-numeric data types for mathematical operations. If either 'price' or 'quantity' is stored as text or another incompatible format, the multiplication fails.
Conclude the reasoning: To resolve this issue, ensure that both 'price' and 'quantity' are stored as numeric data types in the accounting software. This allows the software to successfully perform the multiplication operation without encountering a parse error.
Watch next
Master Journal Entries: Debits and Credits with a bite sized video explanation from Brian